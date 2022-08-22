Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door for an increased rushing attack in Green Bay. The two-headed monster backfield of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both highly valued by the Packers, and Matt LaFleur dropped a big update on the running backs tandem that fantasy football owners will definitely want to know ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Via Matt Schneidman, LaFleur described the running backs as being “1A and 1A,” meaning both players should be given a significant workload in 2022.

Matt LaFleur calls Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon running backs “1A and 1A.” “They’re two of the premier backs in our league, in my opinion. They can do anything.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 22, 2022

“They’re two of the premier backs in our league, in my opinion. They can do anything,” said LaFleur.

The Packers used a similar strategy with their running backs duo last season. On the year, Jones featured in a total of 15 games, rushing 171 times for 799 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 52 receptions on 65 targets for 391 yards and six touchdown catches. Those numbers saw him finish the year as the RB12 in 0.5 PPR formats.

Dillon, on the other hand, carried the ball 187 times across 17 games for the Packers. He racked up 803 yards and five touchdowns, while catching 34 receptions on 37 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the season as the RB23.

LaFleur’s latest update on the Packers’ RB duo is important for fantasy football managers, as it outlines the team’s plans for the tandem. Their production should look relatively similar to last season’s, given they both line up to play a major role in Green Bay’s offense.