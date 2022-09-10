Aaron Rodgers drops pro life take on Bill Maher’s show, but there’s a catch

When he’s not throwing touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers is speaking his mind and revealing some insane viewpoints and details about his life, like how he has used psychedelic drugs amid his MVP campaigns. He recently sat down with Bill Maher on his podcast, “Club Random,” and dropped a take that people on both sides of the political aisle may question.

According to Eric Ting of SFGate, who obtained part of the yet-to-be-released episode, Rodgers said that he leans “more pro life” but took the side of the pro choice argument by saying the government shouldn’t interfere with people’s bodies, even for people who decide to get an abortion.

“As much as I might lean more pro life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions,” Aaron Rodgers said, via SFGate. “And if I’m a woman, don’t f**king tell me what to do. Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares? And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms.”

Rodgers’ preference for people making personal choices over their bodies aligns more with Democrats. However, his pro life stance aligns more with Republicans. The Packers star added in the episode that he does not identify as a conservative even though many of his opinions lean that way, especially his concerns over “the woke mob” and his COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on Maher’s podcast features the Packers QB agreeing with Bill Maher on some things that will likely anger conservatives. Maher said that Donald Trump was a sore loser following his loss in the 2020 election and that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago should not be seen as controversial.