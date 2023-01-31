Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday for his weekly visit, tuning in live from Pebble Beach golf course. Among the topics of discussion, Rodgers and McAfee broached Rich Bisaccia’s coaching future. With the Indianapolis Colts having reported interest in making Bisaccia their next head coach, Rodgers had a resounding endorsement for the Packers’ assistant, via Lily Zhao.

“There aren’t a lot of Rich Bisaccia types out there,” said Rodgers on Tuesday.

Bisaccia spent the 2022 NFL season as the Packers’ special teams coordinator. Last season, he took over as interim head coach after Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways. Despite his strong relationship with the locker room, the Raiders opted against giving him the head coaching position full-time, instead rolling with Josh McDaniels, who failed to reach the playoffs in his first season.

Now, with another potential head coaching gig lined up in Indy, Rodgers made clear his opinion on the Packers coach, indicating that Bisaccia is a unique man among NFL coaching circles and would be an outstanding hire for any team.

There are significant doubts over Jeff Saturday’s ability to be an NFL head coach, having gone 1-7 in his own stint as interim head coach of the Colts following the midseason firing of Frank Reich. While Jim Irsay seems keen on hiring Saturday full-time, Rodgers’ comments on Bisaccia should have all Colts fans hoping for a different resolution in Indy.

It’s evident that Rich Bisaccia deserves his shot as an NFL head coach, beyond the interim status, and Aaron Rodgers’ comments could go a long way toward helping him secure that chance.