The Indianapolis Colts have cast a large net as they search for their next head coach. The Colts now have their sights set on Green Bay Packers’ special teams coach and former Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

The Colts have completed an interview with Bisaccia over their head coaching vacancy, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Indianapolis is looking for their permanent replacement after firing Frank Reich midway through the season.

While he served as the Packers’ special teams coach this past season, Bisaccia is most well-known from his time with the Raiders. After head coach Jon Gruden was fired after damning emails were leaked, Bisaccia was elevated to interim head coach.

The Raiders went 7-5 under Bisaccia. They ended the regular season on a four-game win streak and qualified for the postseason with an overall record of 10-7. After Las Vegas was embroiled in the Gruden controversy, Bisaccia was able to guide the ship and helped the Raiders reach the postseason.

Still, Las Vegas decided to fire Bisaccia in favor of Josh McDaniels prior to the season. The Raiders went just 6-11.

Rich Bisaccia has been in the NFL since 2002. Prior to that he spent over a decade in the college ranks. He is a veteran, well respected coach and a Super Bowl champion. While he isn’t a flashy of a name as Sean Payton, Bisaccia has shown he knows how to lead a team.

As Indianapolis looks for their next head coach, perhaps Bisaccia’s grit will win them over. The Colts will hope that Bisaccia’s head coaching debut with the Raiders wasn’t a fluke.