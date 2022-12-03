Published December 3, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Right now, Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an injury to his rib and to his thumb. The Green Bay Packers are virtually out of the playoff race as well. Nevertheless, this won’t stop the reigning back-to-back league MVP from taking the field on Sunday against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers has officially been omitted from the Packers’ injury list which means that he’s going to suit up in Week 13 against the 3-9 Bears. This report comes via league insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Good news: Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/rib) didn't receive a game status and will start against the #Bears.

Bad news: This 👇👇👇 https://t.co/4jFzX5K65M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2022

As Rapoport pointed out, however, the Packers will be without David Bakhtiari on Sunday after the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle underwent an appendectomy on Friday. It remains to be seen when Bakhtiari, who himself has been dealing with a slew of injuries this season, will be able to return.

As for Rodgers, the Packers star QB already stated earlier in the week that he intends to play. This latest status update is a mere confirmation of the 39-year-old’s previous statement, as well as of the fact that this dude truly is as tough as they come.

It is worth noting that Justin Fields has also been deemed healthy for Sunday’s matchup, so it should be a great battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today.

There has also been a lot of talk surrounding Jordan Love replacing Rodgers in the starting lineup amid Green Bay’s current standing. With this recent development, however, the 24-year-old will now need to wait at least one more week before he’s potentially handed the QB1 spot by Matt LaFleur.