Published December 2, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In a rather painful news for the Green Bay Packers, they will be missing one of their Aaron Rodgers protectors with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

Bakhtiari had to undergo an appendectomy on Friday and so needs time to rest and recover, forcing him to be sidelined for their Sunday showdown. The 31-year-old tackle admitted he didn’t know he had appendicitis, saying he thought he just strained his abdomen.

“What a crazy day. Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning so I brought it up to our team Doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!” Bakhtiari wrote on Twitter.

Sure enough, David Bakhtiari should be able to recover and get back to the lineup as soon as Week 14 when they face the Los Angeles Rams. Nonetheless, there’s no doubt his absence is quite the headache for the Packers considering their current status.

With two straight losses, the Packers could really use Bakhtiari’s help against the Bears in a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive. Not to mention that he appeared to be finally getting healthy after missing all of last season and some games this year due to his knee injury.

Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with injuries of his own as well, recently suffering from thumb and rib injuries. With that said, it’s certainly bad news that one of his key protectors won’t be present in the contest.