By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. After finishing with a dominant 13-4 record last season, the Packers just haven’t been able to muster the same kinds of performances they conjured for the majority of last year. Through 12 games, it appears as if the Packers were dead to rights with a 4-8 record.

But as the old adage goes, it ain’t over ’til it’s over. Aaron Rodgers is still clinging onto the slimmest of hopes, especially after the Packers managed to claim two straight victories, the latest of which was a 24-12 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, the 39-year old expressed as much.

“When you get a couple in a row it starts to give you confidence that we can go to Miami,” Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We’ve won two and just about everything we’ve needed to happen has gone our way. So things are looking up.”

With a 6-8 record, the Packers will need everything to break right for them to sneak into the postseason. They will need the Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions to falter all the while going perfect in their next three games. And it’s not as if Green Bay’s next three games are easy wins – not by any stretch of the imagination.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are set to face the 8-6 Miami Dolphins, 11-3 Minnesota Vikings, and the Lions, three teams with playoff aspirations. Those teams will not relent an inch, even the Vikings, who have already clinched their spot in the playoffs. Still, as long as the fat lady hasn’t sung yet, Rodgers and the Packers will have every reason to believe in themselves as they try to inexplicably crash the postseason party.