Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 QBs he watches on TV and Tom Brady won’t be happy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped an intriguing tidbit about his favorite quarterbacks to watch.

When given the chance, Rodgers admitted that there are two guys in particular that he enjoys watching on TV. After being pressed by McAfee and Co. for the tea, Rodgers revealed that Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford are his go-to guys to watch play.

“I really like Josh Allen, I’ve gotten to know him a little bit over the years, and I really like him as a person,” said Rodgers. “If someone I really, really like is on, I’ll probably watch them… I do like Josh Allen a lot, if he’s on I usually like watching him. I like Matt Stafford a lot, if he’s on I’ll watch him. And I’ll stop right there.”

McAfee alluded to the quarterbacks who didn’t get mentioned in Rodgers’ shortlist, to which Rodgers admitted that he doesn’t watch a lot of games, but reiterated that he likes to watch players with whom he is friendly.

We’re sure Rodgers watches guys like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and other star quarterbacks from time to time, but they didn’t get the name drop during his appearance on McAfee’s show.

The Packers quarterback didn’t hide his admiration for Allen, who has been phenomenal to start the 2022 season. Rodgers admitted he caught a bit of the Monday Night showdown against the Titans during which Allen threw four touchdown passes.

Opportunities for Aaron Rodgers to watch the other quarterbacks in the league are limited given that he plays every Sunday alongside them, but when he does find himself with some spare time, we now know who he looks forward to watching.