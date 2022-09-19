Bills star Von Miller begins Josh Allen MVP campaign with epic t-shirt on MNF

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the early-season NFL MVP favorites, and his teammates are going all out with their support. Star linebacker Von Miller was rocking an epic t-shirt campaigning for Allen to win the MVP in 2022 ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with the Tennessee Titans.

.@VonMiller rocking a Josh Allen MVP shirt 🔥 Miller made the MVP case for Allen live on The Voncast show last week 🍿 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/NEuPJ8owva — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2022

Miller didn’t hide his thoughts on this year’s MVP race, despite the Bills only having played one game thus far into the 2022 NFL season. In fact, he’s been actively campaigning for Allen to take home the title since their Week 1 win. On his “The Voncast” podcast last week, Miller already declared that he believes Allen should be the MVP.

Now, he’s backing up those sentiments with his crazy graphic t-shirt depicting several images of Allen dating all the way back to high school as well as his time at the University of Wyoming. The Bills star will be looking to put on a show against the Titans on Monday in order to support his claim for the MVP, and Miller clearly expects Allen to do exactly that.

In Week 1 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, Allen completed 26-of-31 passing attempts. He racked up 297 passing yards while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 10 times for 56 yards and another touchdown. It was surely an MVP-caliber performance for Allen, and it’s precisely what Bills fans (and Miller) expect from the superstar each week.

He’ll have to prove himself another 16 times this season, but based on the way Allen started the year, Miller’s t-shirt is not at all far-fetched.