Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped a grim revelation on his injured thumb while talking to the media on Wednesday. Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers confirmed the suspicions that he’s been dealing with a broken thumb this season, indicating it’s been broken since Week 5. When asked about potentially undergoing surgery, however, Rodgers indicated that’s not in the cards, even after the season winds down.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed today his right thumb has been broken since Week 5, when the injury happened on the last play in London. Here he is talking about it for a bit. Surgery has never been a thought and it won’t be after the season, either, he said. pic.twitter.com/FbbMOkXYtc — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 23, 2022

Rodgers indicated he sustained the broken thumb on the last play of the Packers’ loss vs. the Giants during Week 5 overseas in London. There has been speculation about the severity of Rodgers’ thumb injury ever since, and he finally confirmed the speculation that it was broken on Wednesday.

Still, he downplayed how much it’s impacting his play on the field.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers said when asked about the difficulties of battling through a broken thumb.

Rodgers has struggled in 2022 on the heels of his second consecutive MVP campaign in 2021. He’s completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He had three interceptions all of last season, so his accuracy has been somewhat of a concern for the Packers as he navigates the thumb injury.

Since Aaron Rodgers broke throwing thumb on final play vs NYG, it's easy to set line of demarcation this season. Five games without broken thumb: 114-168 (67%), 231.4 ypg, 8 TD, 3 INT, 95.7 rating Six games with broken thumb: 129-208 (62%), 230.8 ypg, 11 TD, 4 INT, 91.1 rating — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 23, 2022

At 4-7, the Packers will need Rodgers to be at his best if they want to push for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, but the confirmation of his thumb being broken won’t leave many fans feeling optimistic. As for surgery, Rodgers suggested that he has no plans of undergoing surgery, neither down the line or in the near future.

The Packers are slated to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 in what figures to be a difficult, but must-win matchup for Aaron Rodgers and Co.