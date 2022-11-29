Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers got brutally honest on watching Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback Jordan Love, per Pat McAfee.

“I feel like an older brother watching him do well,” Rodgers said. “I care about the kid a lot and fun to see his growth… fun to see him just kind of relax out there.”

The Packers were recently defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-33. Aaron Rodgers was forced to leave the game early due to injury which presented an opportunity for Jordan Love to take over. Love ultimately went 6-9 through the air with 113 passing yards to go along with a touchdown.

With the loss, Green Bay fell to just 4-8 on the season. But Love’s showing was promising. The Packers will feel confident if they need him to replace Rodgers again this season. However, Aaron Rodgers revealed on Tuesday that he expects to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 despite his injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur previously stated that Aaron Rodgers’ status for Week 13 is up in the air. So nothing is official as of this moment. But if Rodgers believes he can play, Green Bay will not stand in his way. The Packers have to begin winning games on a consistent basis if they have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs. And having Aaron Rodgers under center provides them with the best chance of winning.

With that being said, Jordan Love deserves a shot to start somewhere, even if it is not in Green Bay. Love will prepare to start in Week 13 just in case Aaron Rodgers faces any setbacks.