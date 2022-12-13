By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers received a pivotal injury update on star QB Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 15, per Rob Demovsky.

“Back from the bye and no tape on Aaron Rodgers’ broken right thumb. He said previously he thought the week off would heal it,” Demovsky wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers has been playing through a thumb injury. However, this update suggests he’s headed in a positive direction for Green Bay.

The Packers are just 5-8 on the season heading into their upcoming clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay and Los Angeles are examples of teams that have fallen well short of their preseason expectations. Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers is going to do everything in his power to lead the Packers to a victory.

However, Aaron Rodgers’ future is uncertain with the team. A recent report suggested that backup quarterback Jordan Love could request a trade this offseason if Green Bay opts to stick with Rodgers next year. Love has flashed signs of potential when given opportunities. But those opportunities have been few and far between.

The Packers are expected to roll with Aaron Rodgers next season. So it will be interesting to see what happens with Jordan Love. For now, Green Bay is sitting in third place in the NFC North. They need to go on a winning streak in order to have any chance of snatching a playoff spot.

However, that will be a much more feasible task if Aaron Rodgers is able to continue playing through his thumb injury.