Aaron Rodgers rocks epic Allen Lazard t-shirt that Packers fans will love

Forget Davante Adams. The Green Bay Packers have a new top wide receiver in Allen Lazard, and by the looks of it, Aaron Rodgers is embracing their partnership fully.

Need any proof? Then look no further than Rodgers’ latest T-shirt. While there are no photos of the reported attire, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic said that it features a design with the words “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” printed on it.

Rodgers may have opted against talking to reporters on Monday, but he definitely made one of the strongest statements with his wardrobe choice.

No still photography allowed in the locker room and he didn’t talk today, but Aaron Rodgers is wearing a “Rodgers/Lazard ‘23 MAKE GREEN BAY GREAT AGAIN” T-shirt. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 5, 2022

Now first question: where the hell can you get the shirt? Sure enough, Packers fans will love to cop that.

Despite losing Adams in the offseason, it’s clear the excitement in Green Bay remains at an all-time high. Of course this means there’s more pressure on Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard to deliver, but there’s also reason to be optimistic considering we’re talking about Rodgers here.

Here’s to hoping that Lazard will be able to suit up for Green Bay when they open the season against the Minnesota Vikings, though. The veteran wideout has been out since last week, and when the Packers returned to practice Monday, he was noticeably missing.

The Packers have yet to disclose the injury he is dealing with, only saying that they are monitoring his situation. With that said, there’s a possibility that fans will have to wait for at least another week to see the new Rodgers-Lazard duo in action.