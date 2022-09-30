Aaron Rodgers will love the latest David Bakhtiari development ahead of Week 4

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers could soon have back a key piece of their offensive line. David Bakhtiari has finally come off of the injury report.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL in December of 2020. This sidelined him for nearly the entire 2021 season. He played in just 27 snaps the entirety of the season.

Heading into the 2022 regular season, Bakhtiari has still dealt with lingering knee issues. He made his season debut in Week 3 as the Packers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his debut, he played just 35 total snaps, alternating with Yosh Nijman at left tackle.

Following the game, Bakhtiari approached practice with a restful approach. The veteran tackle did not practice on Thursday and was granted a rest day. But he returned fully on Friday and is now off the injury report.

Pretty significant: #Packers All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari is off the injury report. A sign of good health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2022

It is still undecided just how much the Packers will utilize David Bakhtiari on Sunday against the New England Patriots. With the team taking a careful approach with the 31-year-old tackle, he could yet again be on a rotational plan for Sunday’s matchup.

Regardless of how much he is able to play, Bakhtiari’s return is major for both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers entire organization. The pair of Bakhtiari and Rodgers have developed a strong relationship and leaned on each other heavily throughout the years. With the struggles that the Packers offense has faced so far, having Bakhtiari back on the field could be a calming presence for the unit.