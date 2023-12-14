The Green Bay Packers got an injury update on talented rookie Jayden Reed.

The Green Bay Packers have kept pace with the top two teams in the NFC North lately but still have a difficult task ahead of them if they are to make the playoffs. The latest predictions have the seven-seed Packers making the playoffs to take on the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the first round.

Coach Matt LaFleur ripped his defensive coordinator over a final drive against the Giants this past Monday during which QB Tommy DeVito's team knocked off the visitors from Wisconsin. A list of Packers most to blame for the frustrating loss was revealed.

The Packers are set to return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Injury statuses could become an important factor, and the health of rookie WR Jayden Reed is one of them.

Reed's Injury Status Revealed

Reed, a rookie second round pick out of Michigan State where he played in East Lansing with the Spartans, passed the concussion protocol in initial testing but is reportedly dealing with a new ankle injury. He took a big hit on the Packers' two-point conversion play this past Monday night.

Coach LaFleur said that Reed is “fine” after the play unfolded at MetLife Stadium, also known as the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Reed's Promising Rookie Season

Reed has over 500 yards receiving on nearly 40 receptions this season and is playing at a time when top Jordan Love target Christian Watson has missed time himself.

Reed has five touchdowns on the season for the Packers and is listed as questionable for this weekend's throwback matchup against former division foe Tampa Bay in Wisconsin.