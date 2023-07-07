It is easy to sometimes equate football players to modern day gladiators based on the ferocity and intensity of the sport they play. There are many, however, who leave that firmly on the field and come into touch with their creative and softer side. Running backs like Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon are particularly associated with raw toughness, but he is not losing sight of his priorities in life, though.

Dillon recently published a children's book, entitled Quadzilla Finds his Footing, which is named after his nickname. The real source of the inspiration, though, comes from his newborn baby.

“In preparation of becoming a father, I was thinking about my legacy, things that I could pass down to my son,” Dillon told Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “Although the story of my career and what I continue to do off the field hasn't been written yet, I thought it'd be a great project for the offseason and something that I'll be able to share with him and hopefully pass along the story of Quadzilla throughout our family for years to come.”

In addition to the May 2nd birthday Dillon shares with his son, this book will likely be a fixture in the family household for many years. Compartmentalizing football and personal life can be an extremely difficult task for athletes. The 25-year-old out of Boston College is doing a fine job of it, though, in the midst of all these major life changes.

The Packers begin training camp on July 26th, which will officially start everyone on the road to the new NFL season. AJ Dillon, who recorded nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns, will again play a big part in the team's quest to make the postseason.

But before that, he launches Quadzilla Finds his Footing at Lambeau Field this upcoming Tuesday morning. That outing will likely be a bit more emotional for those who attend following Dillon's moving admission.