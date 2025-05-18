May 18, 2025 at 1:13 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers made NFL history during the 2025 NFL Draft. Green Bay's selection of Matthew Golden was the first time the team has drafted a first-round receiver since 2002. Now the rookie is making headlines because of his unique jersey number choice.

Packers rookie WR Matthew Golden will wear No. 22 during his rookie season. Golden's unique choice of jersey number has some Packers insiders appalled at his decision.

“I tried. I really did,” Zach Kruse of Packers Wire posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But now seeing the full uniform…Matthew Golden looks like a CB wearing 22 and I strongly dislike it.”

The NFL has gradually increased the flexibility of which numbers players can wear. In 2021 the league allowed most players, with the exception of linemen, to wear any number.

The NFL also introduced the number 0 as an option in 2023.

These changes tend to draw criticism for exactly the reason Kruse gave in his post on social media. Football fans are conditioned to expect certain positions to have certain numbers. In these early stages of broadening those possibilities, the new numbers can lead to confusion.

As always, Packers fans will forgive Golden for his jersey number if he produces like a top wide receiver on Sundays this fall.

Matthew Golden selection leads to Packers trade rumors after rookie minicamp

Matthew Golden is set to become Green Bay's WR1 ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The addition of Golden could make some Packers wide receivers expendable.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated argued in a recent article that the Packers may trade away a veteran receiver after drafting Golden.

“The Packers picked the fastest receiver in the draft, Matthew Golden, and early returns from Green Bay say the rookie’s overall athleticism has already shown up. It’ll be interesting to see whether a veteran receiver shakes free in a trade based on Golden’s development,” Breer wrote.

There is no guarantee that the Packers will trade away one of their receivers. But the addition of Golden does signify a change in Green Bay's philosophy surrounding the position.

Outside of Golden, Jayden Reed appears to be the only other lock to make the roster at wide receiver. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have been solid contributors over the past few seasons and could earn roles.

Unfortunately, the injury-prone Christian Watson looks to be the most in danger.

Packers fans should keep their eyes on the wide receiver position battle during training camp this summer.