The Green Bay Packers are aware that 2025 will be a crucial year for Jordan Love. With Sean Mannion taking over as the Packers' quarterbacks coach, the team is confident in Love as their leader ahead of his fifth season.

Mannion, a former third-round pick, played for head coach Matt LaFleur in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams. He plans to use the knowledge he gained with LaFleur as a player and bestow it upon Love, he told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

“For me, it really starts with footwork,” Mannion said. “That's something that all quarterbacks need to focus on, but I know really when I first was exposed to it was with Matt [LaFleur] in L.A. in 2017. It was kind of a foundational moment in my playing career. I got so much better from understanding how the footwork helps your accuracy, it helps your decision-making, it helps the timing of the play.”

After serving as an offensive assistant in 2024, Mannion is stepping into his first season as the team's quarterbacks coach, replacing Thomas Clements. Having spent his nine-year career with three different teams, the 33-year-old knows how valuable consistency is for a young quarterback.

“I want to make [the offense] familiar for Jordan, but I kind of sprinkle in some things from my own experience to maybe just change things up here and there, try to stimulate a couple of things with his development,” Mannion added. “But we want it to be familiar with Jordan and really just get feedback from Matt, [Adam Stenavich], everybody in the quarterback room on how we can best support Jordan. Because, ultimately, that's what's important.”

Packers built around Jordan Love in 2025 NFL Draft

The Packers did nothing in the 2025 offseason if not double down on their commitment to Love. Green Bay did not make much of a splash in free agency but managed to pull veteran guard Aaron Banks away from the San Francisco 49ers to bolster Love's offensive line.

The team's biggest additions came in the NFL Draft, where Brian Gutekunst gained the home crowd's approval by taking speedy wideout Matthew Golden in the first round. The Packers also added intriguing offensive assets Savion Williams and Anthony Belton on Day Two.

Coming off a first-round playoff exit, Green Bay is still void of an NFC title since winning Super Bowl XLV in 2010. After losing in the NFC Championship Game in his first two seasons, LaFleur has not made it back to the penultimate game since 2021. In many ways, 2025 will be a pivotal season for LaFleur and Love, whose careers are now intertwined.