AJ Dillon did not have the 2022 season that he had hoped for. As the Green Bay Packers fell out of playoff contention in Aaron Rodgers' final season, his stats were down nearly across the board. It wasn’t a bad season-wide performance, just one that was not up to his standards.
As the Packers go through a period of transition, Dillon wants to remain in Green Bay and is going to focus on playing looser and more freely, according to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. He said that the stresses of new parenthood and trying to secure a new contract negatively impacted his performance.
“It wasn’t a bad year or anything like that, but it wasn’t the year I was hoping for last year. So, obviously, there’s things I need to work on,” Dillon said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “But the biggest thing for me is just the mentality of, ‘I’m going to go out there and I’m going to play free.' I love Green Bay. Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that. I’d play here until I can’t run anymore. I’ll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there’s only so much I can control.
“My biggest thing is having the mindset that I’m going to come in here and keep doing my thing. And when it’s time to go play ball, I’m going to go out there and play free and have fun — how I used to back in college, high school,” the Packers running back continued.
Dillon's mindset will be extremely beneficial for the Packers as they navigate these uncertain times. Although some Packers players have been pretty impressive so far this offseason, it's going to take a positive outlook for the team to make progress in the post-Rodgers era.
AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones have been one of the better running back duos in the NFL. The tandem can greatly aid Jordan Love and the Packers' young wide receivers. Dillon shaking off a not-so-great season and playing consistently can stabilize the team as it figures itself out.