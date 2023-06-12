AJ Dillon did not have the 2022 season that he had hoped for. As the Green Bay Packers fell out of playoff contention in Aaron Rodgers' final season, his stats were down nearly across the board. It wasn’t a bad season-wide performance, just one that was not up to his standards.

As the Packers go through a period of transition, Dillon wants to remain in Green Bay and is going to focus on playing looser and more freely, according to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. He said that the stresses of new parenthood and trying to secure a new contract negatively impacted his performance.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It wasn’t a bad year or anything like that, but it wasn’t the year I was hoping for last year. So, obviously, there’s things I need to work on,” Dillon said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “But the biggest thing for me is just the mentality of, ‘I’m going to go out there and I’m going to play free.' I love Green Bay. Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that. I’d play here until I can’t run anymore. I’ll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there’s only so much I can control.