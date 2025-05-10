The Green Bay Packers have been hard at work this offseason in an attempt to improve their roster after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season. While the front office has done good work, one of their star offensive linemen, Elgton Jenkins, may have recently found himself in trouble with the law after he was involved in a dust up at a strip club in Atlanta.

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Jenkins has become one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, earning a pair of Pro Bowls with the Packers in 2020 and 2022. Back on May 1, Jenkins and his crew were involved in a dust up with the staff at King of Diamonds, and while police were called to the scene, no arrests were made.

“The NFL offensive lineman and some of his friends hit up King of Diamonds in Atlanta at around 11:30 PM on May 1 — and a short time after they arrived, they began quarrelling with some of the establishment's workers,” TMZ Sports reported. “Jenkins and his crew had paid to get into the spot — but when it wasn't as lively as they had been told it was, they asked for a refund.”

“A spat ensued — as there was apparently some difficulty in returning the money back to the footballer. The Forest Park Police Department was actually called out to the scene … Fortunately, cooler heads ultimately prevailed and the club gave Jenkins his money back. Cops left without having to make any arrests or issue any citations.”

Packers relying on Elgton Jenkins to continue protecting Jordan Love under center

Teams are never going to be happy when they see their own players pop up in the news for stuff like this, but the good news is that Jenkins did not get arrested, and for the time being, it seems like he has managed to get off from this incident scot-free. That is good, because Green Bay needs Jenkins on the field protecting quarterback Jordan Love under center.

While the NFL could opt to punish Jenkins themselves, that seems unlikely unless more details emerge. Jenkins is set to enter the third year of his four-year, $68 million contract extension he signed with the Packers back in 2022, and he remains a key piece of their plans moving forward, even in the wake of this eye-opening incident.