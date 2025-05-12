The Green Bay Packers stunned fans by deciding to select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, as it was the first time since 2002 that the team had invested a first-round selection on the position. The player they wound up with is Matthew Golden, and according to a recent report, his arrival in the wide receiver room could result in the Packers making a trade.

Golden is a blazing fast wide receiver from the Texas Longhorns who showed off his potential in 2024, hauling in 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. All eyes were on Golden during the team's recent rookie minicamp, and the team is rumored to be so impressed with him that they could end up deciding to trade one of their other veteran wide receivers elsewhere.

“The Packers picked the fastest receiver in the draft, Matthew Golden, and early returns from Green Bay say the rookie’s overall athleticism has already shown up. It’ll be interesting to see whether a veteran receiver shakes free in a trade based on Golden’s development,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

Matthew Golden's emergence could result in Packers wide receiver room shake up

While Green Bay has a slew of talented pass catchers, they don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver at their disposal. Jayden Reed was the closest they had to filling that category, but he didn't even eclipse the 1,000-receiving yard mark last year. Elsewhere on the wide receiver depth chart, guys like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks could see their spot with Green Bay be in jeopardy.

Golden may not necessarily become Jordan Love's top target in the passing game right off the bat, but he's a lock for a roster spot based on the fact he was selected in the first round. Even without the fact that he looked solid during rookie minicamp, that could have convinced the Packers to explore a trade elsewhere, and it appears these rumors will be worth keeping tabs on ahead of the upcoming season.