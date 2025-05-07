The Green Bay Packers are still trying to resolve the Jaire Alexander situation. And they’re trying to figure out how things will fit for the 2025 roster. But here is the best bet for a rookie sleeper to make an impact in the 2025 NFL season.

In the fourth round of the draft, the Packers selected edge rusher Barryn Sorrell out of the University of Texas. And he could wind up being a draft steal.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder shows good strength, according to espn.com.

“Sorrell tied for second at the combine among the defensive ends with 28 reps in the bench press, and that strength shows up on tape,” Steve Muench wrote. “He shoots his hands and stacks blockers even though he is on the lighter side with short arms. Sorrell yanks top-heavy offensive tackles to the ground before chasing the quarterback with great power and energy. He works back inside once he's even with the quarterback, and he cleans up when the passer gets flushed. He can win rushing off the edge and between the tackles.”

That’s a lot of good stuff.

Packers edge rusher Barryn Sorrell looks good

Also, he brings an attitude of winning to an organization that is used to it, according to packers.com.

“I think my best is still in front of me,” Sorrell said. “I’m a leader. I’m a winner, and I’m a competitor. (Also), I’m ready to add to this great tradition.”

But Sorrell said the road has been challenging.

“It never came easy,” he said. “It’s a testament to God and hard work. That’s how I got here. I know the recipe. I’m never going to lean away from that. I know to lean on God. I know this is just the next step.”

Edge rusher Barryn Sorrell has good attributes

Sorrell doesn’t profile as a big edge rusher. But he is muscular and has good length. He also ran a 4.68 in the 40 at the NFL Combine. His resume is strong with 20 career sacks and 124 pressures while playing at Texas.

Packers’ GM said Sorrell is exceptionally durable, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s strong,” Gutekunst said. “And he’s very technique sound. He’s got really strong hands and knocks blockers off balance. And this year, he really showed an ability to finish. He took his game to a different level. But he has been improving the entire time. And the people at Texas said he was first class. They couldn’t say enough good things about him.”

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur said Sorrell will add good things to the locker room, according to channel3000.com.

“He’s a big-time culture guy,” LaFleur said. “We had a couple guys from Texas come through here (before the draft), and we always ask these guys, ‘Who are the best practice players?’ Or, ‘If you’re going to a team, who are you bringing with you?’ “They consistently, unanimously, always pointed to him. I think that speaks volumes to not only the type of player he is, but the type of teammate, type of person, type of competitor he is. And you can never have enough of those guys.”

And Sorrell loved the way the draft turned out in the end.

“Man, just an unreal feeling,” Sorrell said. “I really don't have any words to describe it. It’s definitely going to be one of the best memories I’ve had in my life. I could feel the fans’ energy. And I’m just ready to reciprocate that on game day. I’m ready to come here and make that type of impact.”

Sorrell currently stands on the second team for the Packers’ depth chart. He’s behind Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary. But there’s no doubt he could be a valuable player early in the season.