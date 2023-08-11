Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had a positive but realistic take on the Green Bay Packers young wide receivers room. The Bengals and Packers have been going at it during joint practice this week, so Pratt got a close-up look at Green Bay's wideouts.

Pratt was complimentary of the receivers despite former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers often having harsh words for them. “They’re young,” Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said, “but they’ve been in the league for two years now. So they’re ready to go. I think they’re going to be a good team. A good unit, actually, the wide receivers. I know they got a lot of backfire from A-Rod, dropping balls and stuff, but I think they’ll be ready to go. They’re taking it personal and got better this offseason,” per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also spoke about the youth who will catch passes from quarterback Jordan Love.

“It’s not just about Jordan,” LaFleur said. “You look at our receiving core, there’s not a receiver over a second-year player. You look at our tight ends, we’ve got two rookies out there. So it’s just, I would say, the collective. The whole offense, in particular, where there is a little bit more experience, a little bit more youth, to see kind of where you are at the moment.”

Second-year receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson had some standout plays during these practices and will be two of Love's top targets this upcoming season.

Pratt and the Bengals will take on the Packers Friday to start the preseason for these two franchises.