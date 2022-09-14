Green Bay Packers icon Brett Favre is in hot water right now after a shocking new detail in his welfare scandal has emerged. As it turns out, Favre may have received some solicited help from former United States Governor Phil Bryant in securing federal welfare funds in order to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.

A bombshell report from Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today has released never-before-seen text messages from Bryant that are quite incriminating. In it, the former governor supposedly details the type of assistance he provided Favre with in securing up to $5 million in funding for his controversial volleyball building:

The texts show that the then-governor even guided Favre on how to write a funding proposal so that it could be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services – even after Bryant ousted the former welfare agency director John Davis for suspected fraud. “Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant texted nonprofit founder Nancy New in July of 2019, within weeks of Davis’ departure. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”

Brett Favre himself previously denied having any discussions with Bryant with regard to the project in question. This new report clearly refutes his claim.

Favre was first dragged into this scandal after he allegedly received a $1.1 million payout for work that he supposedly did not perform. The Packers icon eventually returned the money, but he was still sued for the accumulated interest of the said funds.

Regardless of whatever outcome this saga results in, what cannot be denied is that Favre has put himself in what appears to be a highly compromised situation.