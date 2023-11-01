With the Green Bay Packers struggling to find their footing in 2023, the team decided to make a NFL trade deadline deal with the Buffalo Bills. Now, Brian Gutekunst has explained exactly why the Packers decided to trade cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Green Bay received a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for Douglas and a 2024 fifth. Originally, the Packers were planning on staying put at the trade deadline. However, Gutekunst couldn't resist the Bills' offer, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We weren't looking to move anybody. We got a call out of the blue,” Gutekunst said. “We weren't really interested in doing it. But at the end of the day, the offer was too good to pass up.”

Douglas has been in Green Bay since 2021, appearing in 36 games; starting 28. He made 174 tackles 32 passes defended and 10 interceptions. This season, he has made 32 tackles, defended six passes and grabbed an interception.

As the Packers try to build out their roster post Aaron Rodgers, Douglas could've been a building block on defense. However, Gutekunst preferred the value of a third-round pick. While Green Bay's secondary will certainly take a hit in the short-term, Gutekunst is banking on the long-term potential of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The draft will be crucial in turning things around. Jordan Love's debut hasn't gone to plan as the Packers sit at just 2-5 heading into Week 9. Clearly, adjustments need to be made across the board. Rasul Douglas might've been one of Green Bay's best defenders. But the Packers valued their long-term outlook.