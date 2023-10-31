It's been a busy day for trades across the NFL. The Buffalo Bills joined in the festivities, acquiring Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade for Douglas is a nice pickup for the Bills, who need depth in their secondary after losing cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season with a torn achilles. Since White went down versus the Miami Dolphins, the Bills are 2-2 and their defense struggled a bit versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Packers are currently in a lost season as they sit at 2-5. They weren't going anywhere this season, but they still lose a veteran player in Douglas who's good in coverage and makes plays.

Let's take a closer look and evaluate how both of these teams did in this trade.

Buffalo Bills: B

This is a great pickup for the Bills, who have faced some challenging defensive injuries this season. Along with White, Buffalo also lost linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to injuries. The pass defense still ranks in the top 10, but they have given up some big gains and picked off zero passes since his injury.

Along with this, they have tough matchups versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season. With these strong passing attacks combined with a likely trip to the playoffs, the Bills need to have a good secondary if they finally want to break through in the playoffs.

Douglas is a good fit for the Bills, especially with Buffalo needing last-minute secondary help midseason. The former third-round pick out of West Virginia has had his best two seasons with the Packers, as he's put up 10 interceptions, 32 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

The grade for the Bills in this trade can improve is Rasul Douglas provides a huge impact for Buffalo. For now, it's a solid pickup for a good player at a low price, which is exactly what Buffalo needed.

Green Bay Packers: C

The Packers are in for a long year after they dropped their fourth straight game when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Though their record doesn't show it well, the Packers defense has not been bad and their secondary ranks in the top half of the NFL. However, things were already doomed for the defensive backfield after Darnell Savage and Eric Stokes were both placed on Injured Reserve. With Green Bay shipping Douglas out to Buffalo, they're practically calling it quits on the year.

The Packers get a third-round pick out of the deal, but they're still losing one of their better secondary players. After this season, Rasul Douglas only has one year left on his extension so there's a chance they wanted to get something in return for him if they didn't plan on re-signing him down the road. Either way, the move is good for Douglas, who gets to go to a contender.

Green Bay earned a “C” for this trade because they didn't gain much. While it's good they got something in return, their grade will only improve if they draft a Pro Bowl kind of player with the pick they got back. Otherwise, they simply lost a quality player.