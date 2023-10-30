The Green Bay Packers were defeated 24-10 by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 8. Green Bay now holds a lackluster 2-5 record in 2023. Their disappointing campaign has led to all-around frustration, and head coach Matt LaFleur believes it's time for some kind of change.

“We’re gonna shake some things up in terms of our process, our weekly rhythm,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The specifics of these changes have yet to be revealed. Perhaps whatever they are will help jumpstart the Packers. Green Bay is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak and their playoff hopes are slipping away.

Packers' 2023 struggles

The Packers knew that trading Aaron Rodgers could lead to a rebuild. Jordan Love has displayed signs of promise but he's still trying to find his footing in the NFL.

Green Bay has other young players with bright futures. Competing in 2023, though, seems fairly unrealistic at the moment. This team is searching for its identity and looking to improve on what they currently have.

LaFleur even admitted that the Packers are a “mess” at the moment following their defeat against Minnesota.

Green Bay will battle the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 at home. It won't be an easy game but the Packers should have a decent chance to jump back into the win column. They will then play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 10.

For now, the Packers will do everything they can during practice to help turn the season around. Green Bay needs to develop some kind of consistency if they want to start winning games, however.