The Green Bay Packers made big changes this offseason, with trading Aaron Rodgers and making Jordan Love the starter the most notable, but the roster overall underwent significant changes that now make it the youngest in the league, and general manager Brian Gutekunst is not worried about that.

“It wasn't intentional to be young, it was intentional to be athletic and fast… and we did that,” Brian Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

It will be an interesting season for the Packers, as they hand the reigns to Jordan Love and hope he proves to be a franchise quarterback, just as Aaron Rodgers did when he took the reigns from Brett Favre.

Usually having a young roster can cause concerns for people when projecting the upcoming season. However, the Packers do have a good amount of talent, and if Love does play up to the expectations Green Bay had when he was drafted, they could surprise some people this year.

There are talented players like Aaron Jones and Christian Watson. Aaron Jones is a veteran, while Christian Watson is a young but talented receiver who should be one of, if not the top receiving option for Love.

The Packers will be tested early, as they have a divisional road game against the Chicago Bears, who added a lot of talent this offseason, coming up in week 1. Rodgers had the Bears' number, and we will have to wait and see if Love can replicate that success against Chicago in his career.