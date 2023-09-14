The Green Bay Packers performed well in Week 1, defeating the Chicago Bears by a final score of 38-20. Although Green Bay remains confident heading into a Week 2 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, their latest injury report is concerning, to say the least. Both WR Christian Watson, who missed Week 1, and RB Aaron Jones did not practice Thursday, per Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast and Packer Report.

Watson and Jones are both questionable due to hamstring injuries. They also did not practice Wednesday, so the fact that they did not return Thursday isn't a great sign without question. For now, Watson and Jones are listed as questionable. It should be noted that Jones was able to play in Week 1 while Watson missed the contest due to injury.

Herman provided other injury updates on Packers players as well. OT David Bakhtiari didn't practice Thursday, while LB Quay Walker was able to return to practice.

Packers heading into Week 2 vs. Falcons

The Falcons won their Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta may be in position for an upset at home versus Green Bay, but the Packers should be able to take care of business. If Watson and Jones are unable to play on Sunday though, Green Bay will be in trouble.

That said, the Jordan Love-led offense posted 38 points to kick off the season. Love impressed with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. He certainly overcame the pressure of replacing Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, and the Packers as they are made available.