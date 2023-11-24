Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is confident in Jordan Love after his epic performance vs the Lions.

On Thursday afternoon, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers improved to 5-6 on the 2023-24 NFL season with an impressive Thanksgiving Day road win over their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions. Love played arguably the best game of his season and, by extension, his entire career in the victory, consistently making a mockery of what had been a vaunted Lions' defensive attack heading into the matchup.

After the game, Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson got one hundred percent honest on the growth and maturation that he's seen from his quarterback as the season has progressed.

“He's honestly the most confident guy I've played with just in terms of his ability to stay in it regardless of the circumstances,” said Watson, per Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports. “He's doing his thing out here. I'm proud of him.”

Watson also spoke on the camaraderie that his team has been able to establish for themselves throughout the year.