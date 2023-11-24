On Thursday afternoon, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers improved to 5-6 on the 2023-24 NFL season with an impressive Thanksgiving Day road win over their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions. Love played arguably the best game of his season and, by extension, his entire career in the victory, consistently making a mockery of what had been a vaunted Lions' defensive attack heading into the matchup.
After the game, Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson got one hundred percent honest on the growth and maturation that he's seen from his quarterback as the season has progressed.
“He's honestly the most confident guy I've played with just in terms of his ability to stay in it regardless of the circumstances,” said Watson, per Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports. “He's doing his thing out here. I'm proud of him.”
“You really only get that stuff out of playing real football,” said Watson, per Vitali. “You don't really get that stuff outside of the games […] You find different ways to grow and different ways to come together as a team.”
On Thursday, Jordan Love threw for 268 yards, including a 53-yard bomb to Watson himself to open up the game, along with three touchdowns. Watson, meanwhile, led the team with 94 receiving yards on five receptions. Up next for the Packers is arguably their toughest test of the season when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3.