Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers register major upset on Thanksgiving Day by rolling past first place Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers got back on the winning track in Week 11 when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at home. While that was a step in the right direction, few observers gave them a chance to beat the Detroit Lions on the road on Thanksgiving Day. However, none of those doubters were in the Green Bay locker room, and quarterback Jordan Love was able to drive the visitors to a 29-22 upset.

Jordan Love: “We had their number. We’ve been waiting for this game for a while.” pic.twitter.com/KSHEji0cCB — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 23, 2023

The quarterback has picked up his play in recent weeks after an indifferent start. Love completed 22 of 32 passes against the Lions secondary for 268 yards with 3 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception.

While the Packers were preparing to go to Detroit to play the Lions, Love and his teammates said they saw some avenues to exploit against their opponents. Love met the media after the game, and he confidently explained his position.

“We had their number,” Jordan Love said. “We’ve been waiting for this game for a while.”

The Lions struggled in Week 11 before rallying in the final moments to beat the Chicago Bears. They followed a similar scenario against the Packers, but they could only get within seven points at the end of the game.

While the Lions remain in first place in the NFC North, they have had a significant problem with turnovers the last two weeks. They had 4 giveaways against Chicago, and the Lions followed up with 3 more against the Lions.

The Packers improved to 5-6 with the victory, and they will be able to reach the .500 mark if they can defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.