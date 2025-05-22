The Green Bay Packers reached the playoffs for the second straight season in 2024. It was the fifth time the team qualified for the postseason in the last six years. Still, the Packers have been unable to make much noise in the playoffs of late. While much of the offseason discussion surrounding the team has involved the future of star defensive back Jaire Alexander, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about a different defensive position in a recent interview.

On the Up & Adams show, host Kay Adams inquired of the long time Packers coach if he’d be open to adding a pass rusher if one were to become available prior to the start of the 2025 season.

“Hey, if it’s up to me, we’re never turning down great players. So, I’ll be up there talking to [GM Brian Gutekunst] and [executive vice president] Russ [Ball] and do whatever you gotta do to bring as many good players in as possible,” LaFleur responded, per Up & Adams on X.

“Because I know one thing, great players make great coaches,” LaFleur added. To which, Adams pointedly responded, “Yeah, sack leaders are great players.”

Would the Packers pursue a trade for Trey Hendrickson?

The implication here is pretty obvious. Without specifically mentioning his name, Adams was asking LaFleur if he’d like to have disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson on his team. Hendrickson led the league in sacks last season with 17.5 and he has, of course, been in a very high profile feud with the Bengals over a contract extension, which remains in a stalemate.

Hendrickson has been called a perfect trade fit for the Packers. And while there’s no doubt LaFleur would love to add a pass rusher of his talents to the defensive line, the high profile move would be a bit out of character for Green Bay. Not to mention that, whatever team trades for Hendrickson would have to give up assets and sign him to a large new contract.

As Adams mentions in the interview, the Packers did add pass rushers through the NFL draft. However, despite having a dynamic young offense that features a bevy of talented receivers, the team curiously selected offensive players with its first three picks – including two high-end wideouts.

Green Bay waited until the fourth round to address its defense and ultimately landed three defensive lineman and a cornerback with its picks in rounds 4-7. Last season, the Packers finished with a respectable 45 sacks, good for ninth-best in the league.