When a team holds its rookie minicamp, the idea is for the drafted players and the undrafted rookies to get their first taste of the way an NFL team organizes its practice sessions, the way coaches relate and teach the game and to get their first glimpse of the team's playbook. It is rare for a rookie to perform so well that they get public accolades from the coaching staff. The Green Bay Packers did not expect miracles from its first-year players at rookie camp, but it was hard for coaches not to pay attention to first-round draft choice Matthew Golden.

The No. 23 pick overall from Texas is a burner who is expected to give the Packers a big-play threat throughout the 17-game schedule. His initial impression at rookie camp was favorable. According to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the first-round pick has much to offer. He is excited to see how Golden fits into the offense, and the coach added an assessment that nearly all Packers fans realized the instant the team drafted him. “He looks fast.”

Golden has quite a bit more to offer than just his game-changing speed. He has the versatility to play at one of the outside spots or the slot. He is not considered a big receiver, but he does have adequate size at 6-0 and 195 pounds.

Packers need Golden to give them significant upgrade

The Packers are in a division that includes two of the best receivers in the NFL. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is widely considered the best receiver in the NFL by many observers. Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions may be at the same level as Jefferson or very close to it. The Packers have to compete with both of these rivals, and they are hoping that Golden can develop into that kind of receiver.

Golden has excellent agility and he can get away from defensive backs when it comes to battling for 50-50 balls. Once he gets underway, he can make his cuts at near full speed and that should allow him to break open against all but the most elite defensive backs.

The other factor that should make Golden a favorite for both head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love is his ability to work back on the pass pattern and make sure he catches the ball. His ability to use his body to screen off opposing defensive backs should allow him to catch the ball like a veteran with years of experience.

The Packers are not devoid of talent at the wide receiver spot. Jayden Reed is an accomplished receiver with speed, while Romeo Doubs has also shown he can make key plays. However, the Packers need Golden to become the standout of the group if they are going to have a passing game that can compete with the solid competition in the NFC North.

Second-round choice Anthony Belton must upgrade the offensive line

The Green Bay coaching staff did not reveal any major secrets about offensive tackle Anthony Belton. He was selected with the 22nd pick in the second round.

Stenavich said he liked what he has seen from the 6-6, 354-pound tackle from North Carolina State. He believes that Belton has the ability to move quickly for such a big man. “Big guy, but he moves really well,” Stenavich said.

The Packers need Belton to show that he can play effectively when he is asked to fill in at tackle. At this point, he is not penciled in as a starter.

He will be asked to contribute, but Golden is the rookie who must be a standout performer in the 2025 season.