The Green Bay Packers will likely be without two of their top wide receivers against the Los Angeles Rams, their Week 5 opponent. Romeo Doubs (personal) and Christian Watson (ankle) are both listed as doubtful, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Doubs and Watson did not practice all week.

Other Week 5 injury designations include DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is out. CB Jaire Alexander (groin), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hip), DL Jonathan Ford (calf), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) and CB Carrington Valentine (ankle) are questionable.

QB Jordan Love (knee) and DL Kenny Clark (toe) were both removed from the injury report and are expected to play against the Rams.

Packers fighting to stay above .500 in ultra-competitive NFC North

A month ago, the NFC North looked like a battle between the Packers and Detroit Lions. Now the Minnesota Vikings are 4-0 at the top of standings, followed by Detroit at 3-1 and Green Bay & Chicago locked at 2-2. Surprisingly, the two games where Jordan Love has played have been Packers' losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Vikings. While the games started by Malik Willis against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were wins.

While we're not close to a quarterback controversy, the Packers' start to the season has been turbulent. But there are still plenty of games left to be played, including this Week 5 matchup against the Rams. Green Bay is a three-point favorite. The Rams' defense has been its weakness, ranking second-to-last in defensive DVOA. Matthew Stafford will not have WRs Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua back in this game.

Love completed 32-of-54 for 389 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions against the Vikings last week. Minnesota's defense, anchored by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, is known for their exotic blitz packages that result in boom-and-bust plays. The Vikings did force turnovers but also left themselves vulnerable to big plays.

The Rams have allowed eight passing touchdowns, tied for third-most. They also have allowed 662 rushing yards, which is second-most. Los Angeles has one defensive starter with a PFF grade over 75.0, EDGE Jared Verse, who ranks 16th out of 111 at his position. They have 10 players graded in the bottom half of their position's rankings.