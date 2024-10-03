Injuries have impacted the NFL landscape in 2024 and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. The team lost starting quarterback Jordan Love to an MCL sprain in the Packers’ season debut. Love was able to return to the field for the team’s Week Four matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. However, star cornerback Jaire Alexander was forced to miss the game with a quad injury and the Packers third-year wideout Christian Watson was carted off the field during the contest with a sprained ankle.

Alexander was able to return to practice on Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein on X. Watson, Luke Musgrave and Devonte Wyatt remained sidelined. Elgton Jenkins and Kenny Clark joined Alexander in returning to the practice field, per Packers’ insider Bill Huber. Romeo Doubs did not participate in the team’s Thursday practice due to personal reasons.

Green Bay missed Alexander’s elite pass coverage in last Sunday’s clash with the Vikings. Minnesota quarterback – and early Comeback Player of the Year candidate – Sam Darnold went 20/28 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against the Packers in the Vikings 31-29 victory. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 85 yards and a score.

Packers wideout Christian Watson was carted off after an ankle injury in Week Four

Watson was injured early in the game on his only target, which was intercepted by the Vikings. The receiver’s left leg was awkwardly bent behind him resulting in a high-ankle sprain that initially looked significant. The wideout needed to be carted to the locker room and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, it appears that Watson will avoid a trip to the injured reserve as his ankle ailment isn’t as bad as first feared. He will, however, miss some time for the Packers.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and tight end Luke Musgrave are also dealing with ankle injuries. Both players missed Thursday’s practice.

The Packers fell to 2-2 on the season after the loss to Minnesota. Green Bay will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams Sunday. LA has been ravaged by injuries as the team has already lost its top two receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams are 1-3 heading into their Week Five matchup against Green Bay. The Packers will have Love back under center as he didn’t suffer any setbacks with his knee injury in Week Four.