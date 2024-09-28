The Green Bay Packers are hopeful that their star quarterback will be active for their Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. Malik Willis has started under center for the last two games, but Jordan Love has an outside chance of suiting up ahead of his initial timetable. Love is currently listed as questionable with a knee injury.

After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Packers have been forced to try and win games without their true offensive leader. They've done a fair job to this point, sitting at 2-1 as they prepare to swipe the NFC North's top spot from the rival Vikings.

The Packers have gotten everything that they've needed out of Willis across two games. He's seamlessly adapted to the offense, boasting the best passer rating (122.7) of his young career with 25 completions on 34 attempts for 324 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Love, however, is the team's clear starter. If he's able to give it a go on Sunday, then the Packers need to play him. The connection between him and his receivers in the passing attack against the Eagles in Brazil looked too inviting, so how will the Packers move forward without thwarting their recent momentum? After getting a few limited practices in this week, Love's status is wide open for the Vikings game.

Packers' game plan for Malik Willis and Jordan Love in Week 4

Head coach Matt LaFleur looks like an expert at making adjustments thus far in the 2024-25 campaign. He's been able to drum up creative ideas on how to maximize his talent, despite his squad's early misfortune. It should be interesting to see if he can bring similar ideas to the table with his talented QBs.

To everyone's surprise, the Packers have an unlikely, and ironic advantage against their Minnesota opponent in Week 4. Love is progressing faster than expected, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, but the goal was always to have him play in this crucial game against the Vikings. While Love won't be at full health if he does hit the field on Sunday, LaFleur will still possibly use Willis in a package to keep the Vikings guessing.

As many NFL coordinators know, it's hard enough to prepare for one quarterback all week – never mind a second.

Thanks to Willis' rushing prowess, he may also find himself taking snaps in short-yardage scenarios. We'll have to continue monitoring Love's status until the 1 PM ET kickoff on September 29, but we can continue to dream up more potential ideas for the Packers' offense when both players are available.