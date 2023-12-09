The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their star wide receivers when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Packers receiver Christian Watson is out of the game with a hamstring injury, per ESPN.

It's a tough blow for the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love. Love had found a target he could trust in Watson. Watson had been on a three-game streak of scoring at least one receiving touchdown, including two TD grabs in a win for the Packers over the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3. On the season, Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards and 5 touchdowns. He's third on the team in receiving yards. Watson though has been battling a hamstring problem off and on this season.

“Obviously, have to be smart with it,” Watson said, per PackersWire. “Just gotta take it day by day.”

Green Bay will need to rely on their other receivers to get the job done against the Giants. The team hopes to extend their three game winning streak. The Packers have surged to a 6-6 record and are three games out of first in the NFC North standings.

The team is banged up at the receiver position. Jayden Reed leads the team in receiving yards this season, but he's also been battling a chest injury. He was limited in practice this week for the team. Without Watson, Reed will be relied upon much more in the Packers passing offense if he's able to go in the game.

The Giants enter the game with a 4-8 record. The Packers and Giants kick off Monday at 8:15 Eastern.