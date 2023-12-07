Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has dealt with a hamstring injury all season long, and it appears he'll miss yet another game in Week 14 against the Giants as he lets it heal once again. Watson doesn't know if he'll be able to play on Monday night, according to Rob Demovsky.

It seems likely that the Packers will err on the side of caution with Watson, especially since soft tissue injuries like a hamstring strain can linger. The Packers are suddenly right in the mix of the playoff race once again, so keeping Watson healthy for the stretch run is of the utmost importance moving forward.

It's a disappointing turn of events for Watson, who is coming off his two best games of the season. Watson was critical in the win over the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, recording 7 catches for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns. The second-year receiver has scored in each of his last three games and has been building momentum after missing the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Watson took a long time to get back to full strength, which would lead one to believe he'll be sitting on Monday, especially in a winnable matchup without him. The Giants have struggled offensively and have dealt with plenty of injuries of their own this season, and the Packers defense presents an extremely difficult matchup in primetime.

The good news for the Packers is that Watson's hamstring injury doesn't appear to be as severe as the one that kept him out earlier this year. Watson also says he’s spent “tens of thousands of dollars” consulting medical experts on injury prevention, according to Ryan Wood.

We'll have updates on Christian Watson's official Week 14 status when it becomes available later in the week.