Packers gain upset over Lions on Thanksgiving Day as Christian Watson makes key catch that is recognized by Davante Adams

The Detroit Lions started the day in a strong position in the NFC playoff standings. They were in the No. 2 position behind the Philadelphia Eagles, and they figured to dominate at home on Thanksgiving Day against the Green Bay Packers. However, the visitors did not get the script, and they led from the first possession and rolled to a 29-22 upset.

Great grab 9!!! Put some respect on Christian name!!! — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 23, 2023

The only reason the final score seemed close was a last-minute touchdown by the Lions that allowed them to pull within 7 points. However, the Green Bay offense set the tone for the game early, and the primary performers were quarterback Jordan Love and wide receive Christian Watson.

Love was sharp and consistent throughout the game, and he completed 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns without any interceptions. Watson was his top receiver, catching 5 passes for 94 yards and a touchdowns. Love hit Watson with a 53-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, and that play triggered the Packers best performance of the season.

That play and a later TD reception got the attention of former Packer Davante Adams, who was watching the Thanksgiving Day game as his Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 12 home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams took notice of the excellent reception by Watson, and he tweeted out his appreciation on X.

Adams remains one of the best receivers in the league, and it's clear that he still has positive thoughts for his former team. Adams moved on to the Raiders before Watson played his first game for the Packers.

The win allowed the Packers to get within a game of the .500 mark at 5-6. The Lions fell to 8-3, but remain in first place in the NFC North.