The Green Bay Packers are hoping that they have another seamless transition at quarterback going from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, and Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports is not buying the hype, he explained why on his show.

“Jordan Love has been with the Packers for four years, you can not find one intense, wow moment of practice video. Not one,” Colin Cowherd said on his show. “I was told in the last 72 hours, by an incredibly connected Green Bay source, I'm not telling you if it's a current Packer or if it's a former one, I'll protect him. But he said when he was around him for multiple years, he never saw a wow pass, he never saw a wow moment. And this player doesn't or didn't always love Aaron Rodgers. Maybe that's why he talks to me. But he said, ‘four years, three years, I never saw the juice. I never saw it.'”

"Jordan Love has been with the Packers for 4 years… I was told by [a player] that when he was around Love, he never saw a 'Wow' moment… If you went to a great movie, would you wait 4 years to tell anybody?"@ColinCowherd is NOT buying the hype 👀pic.twitter.com/K5DwEsNRjI — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) June 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cowherd went on to explain how the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs could not contain their excitement for Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. In true Colin Cowherd fashion, he came up with a metaphor for his thoughts on Jordan Love and the Packers.

“If you went to a movie, and it was a great movie, would you wait four years to tell anybody?” Cowherd said on his show. “If you went to your local casino or your local theater and saw a great comedian, would you wait four years to tell anybody? You'd call them the next morning. You'd text them on the way home. Your years, nothing. It reminds me if you listen to all the wording from the Packers over the last year it's been ‘patience, let's temper expectations.' … That's usually not great news.”

The Packers are betting a lot on Love. They traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to take him. Cowherd does not see the hype.