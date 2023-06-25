A new era for the Green Bay Packers is starting this season. They have said goodbye to long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers and turned the job over to Jordan Love, who is entering his fourth year with the team.

Rodgers had a brilliant run with the Packers, taking over after Hall of Famer Brett Favre's time in Green Bay came to an end. Now Love gets a chance to do the same thing as he gets his chance to line up under center for the Green and Gold.

It would be outrageous to think that Love will be able to come close to what Rodgers did throughout his career with the Packers since he was one of the most accurate and productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Rodgers is sure to end up in the Hall of Fame, and he is likely one of the top 10 quarterbacks in NFL history.

But Love does not have to exceed what Rodgers did in his career. He only has to to meet or exceed what Rodgers did in his final year in Green Bay.

Rodgers 2022 season

Rodgers struggled quite a bit in his last season in Green Bay. While he was in the lineup for all 17 games, he was not close to fully healthy.

Rodgers had injury issues with his hand and thumb, and he had a difficult time putting the requisite velocity on his fastball. He also played through a chest/rib injury and a calf strain.

As a result of the maladies, Rodgers was not the quarterback who could take over a game in the fourth quarter and turn a double-digit deficit into a victory.

Rodgers completed 350 of 542 passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. That was a big comedown from his two previous seasons as Rodgers had a 48-5 TD-interception ratio in 2020 and a 37-4 ratio in 2021.

The quarterback's performance in 2022 was a far cry from his elite performances. In addition to a severe downturn, Rodgers' diva-like ways appeared to catch up with him and the Packers were more than happy to move on from him and trade him to the Jets.

Love's expectations

Love did not play at all in 2020, the year he was drafted out of Utah State. He saw limited action 2021, making one start and also filling in for Rodgers in five other games. He completed 36 of 62 passes for 411 yards with 2 TD passes and 3 interceptions.

Love followed that up by completing 14 of 21 passes last year with 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

Love has not played very much, but he has practiced with the team and he has won the confidence of his teammates.

“Jordan can do it,” said wideout Romeo Doubs. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. I don't really see what's the big difference.”

Love made a significant impression with his coaches and teammates during the recently completed OTAs. He appeared to develop a good rapport with Doubs, Christian Watson and the other receivers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur likes what he has seen from Love to this point.

“He's shown progress almost on a daily basis,” LaFleur said. “But it's going to be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook.”

If Love starts the season well, he has an excellent chance to lead a successful offense in 2023, and make a smooth transition as Rodgers' replacemtn