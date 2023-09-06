The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their 2023 season opener against the Chicago Bears. They're doing so, at least on Wednesday, without their two top wide receivers.

Both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs did not participate in practice Wednesday due to injury, clouding their statuses for Sunday. Doubs has been sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring injury, while Watson also now has a hamstring injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the concerning injuries on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“We’ll give ‘em the whole week and we’ll see where they’re at.”

With the departure of Allen Lazard, Watson and Doubs are expected to carry the load in the passing game for the Packers this season. The duo combined for 83 catches, 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

The Packers likely want Jordan Love to be as comfortable as can be in his first game as the clear-cut No. 1 starter. Having both of his top two targets on the sideline would make that difficult.

Green Bay's game plan may shift if neither Watson nor Doubs can get healthy enough to play. Luckily for the Packers, they have one of the best running back duos in the league with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The Packers are slight underdogs against the Bears, though the line would undoubtedly move further in Chicago's favor if Watson and Doubs are out.

Though there is still time for them to get on the field, this is not the ideal start to the season for the Packers. If they want to be a playoff contender in 2023, they need Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to stay healthy.