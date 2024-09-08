The Green Bay Packers' season got off to a rocky start on Friday night in Brazil, as they dropped their season opener 34-29 against the Philadelphia Eagles and lost Jordan Love in the process. Love will be out for “a few weeks”, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Since Love's injury, speculation has been flying about what the Packers are going to do at quarterback until they get their franchise guys back. One name that is still on the market that seems like a viable option is longtime NFL veteran Ryan Tannehill, whose career has been split between the Titans and the Dolphins.

However, conflicting reports have come out in recent days regarding the Packers' interest in Tannehill. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Packers were not expected to reach out to Tannehill or any other available quarterbacks, and would instead roll with their current backups.

“The #Packers have not reached out and are not expected to pursue any veteran quarterbacks, including Ryan Tannehill, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The team expects Jordan Love back on the sooner end of the initial 3-6 week timeline and are focused on preparing Malik Willis and Sean Clifford.”

Alternatively, Diana Russini of the Athletic reported that the Packers are interested in Tannehill and have reached out to the longtime Titans starter.

“One day after the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love was diagnosed with a sprained MCL, the team reached out to free agent Ryan Tannehill, per league sources,” Russini wrote. “There is no deal in place currently.”

Should the Packers pursue QB help while Jordan Love is out?

Jordan Love could be back as soon as three weeks, so it may not be a pressing need for the Packers to get out and pursue help at quarterback. They picked up Malik Willis from Tennessee this offseason and also have Sean Clifford on the roster.

However, Clifford has never started an NFL game, and Willis has been a mixed bag at best when he's been on the field. The Packers are a team with playoff and Super Bowl aspirations after reaching the Divisional Round last season. An experience veteran like Tannehill or someone else would give them a much better chance at grabbing a few of these games while Love is out and stay in the thick of the playoff race early in the season.

The Packers have a fairly manageable schedule over the next few weeks as they take on the Colts, Titans and Vikings, with two of those games at home. If they can win two of those three games before Love comes back, they should still be in a good place in the standings. Tannehill or another veteran quarterback gives them the best chance to do that.