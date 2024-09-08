The Green Bay Packers are dealing with a quarterback crisis after Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the game's closing moments, the Packers saw Jordan Love go down to a scary MCL injury. Immediately after, Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis could not even throw the ball in an obvious hail mary. Willis will enter Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts as the starting quarterback for now. But, after Willis's inability and Sean Clifford being the only other option at quarterback, the Packers may want to look for an outside option. Thankfully, one player that Green Bay fans have been clamoring for after Love's injury could be available: former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The 36-year-old Tannehill remains the highest-profile quarterback free agent on the market. With a deep ball that can still get the job done and mobility to compensate for a struggling offensive line, Tannehill could come into this situation and still deliver the ball to Green Bay's young receivers. But signing Tannehill won't happen for the Packers unless things go wrong with Willis under center. Thankfully, if things go wrong in Green Bay, Tannehill also knows how to step in and save a season from disaster.

Could Ryan Tannehill help the Packers this season?

In 2019, Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota under center and helped Tennessee win seven of its final ten games. Thanks to their strong finish, the Titans earned a playoff berth. They defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round. They then knocked off the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Those heroics earned Tannehill NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. Tannehill retained the job of starting quarterback for the Titans for the next four seasons. He went 39-24 in that stretch as the starter with two AFC South titles. Rookie Will Levis replaced him after being sidelined due to an ankle injury in 2023.

The most significant advantage to Green Bay signing Tannehill is that Tennessee's offense, especially from 2019 to 2022, was similar to what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur installed as the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2018. So, coming to Green Bay would be an easier transition for Tannehill and the Packers. That would allow Green Bay a decent floor of competency at the quarterback position. Which is necessary while waiting for Love to return from injury. Especially if the Packers want to battle the Detroit Lions for the divisional crown.