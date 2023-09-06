Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is not lacking for confidence ahead of the Packers' season opener against the Chicago Bears. Douglas recently spoke to reporters ahead of the matchup and his outlook appears very optimistic.

“My thing is I just got here [in 2021], so [the Packers and Bears] were in a rivalry, but I haven't ever lost to the Bears in all my seven years,” Douglas said, per CBS Sports. “So it's not really a rivalry to me. I think more of a rivalry would be back in the day you've been on the same team for 12 years or something like that, and you've been going back and forth every year. Maybe that's a rivalry to you, but to me, it's like I don't really care.”

Since 2019, the Packers have indeed been utterly dominant against their NFC North rivals. Green Bay has won its last eight contests against Chicago dating back to 2019. The Packers are also an astonishing 23-3 in their past 26 games against Chicago.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Of course, it's important to note that things will be a bit different this time around, as the Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who they traded to the New York Jets this offseason. Rodgers was the longtime nemesis of the Bears, generating several career highlights at Chicago's expense over the years.

Still, Rodgers' departure doesn't appear to be dimming Green Bay's or Rasul Douglas' confidence in the slightest.

The Packers and Bears will get things started on September 10 at 4:25 PM from Soldier Field.