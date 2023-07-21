Madden ratings are always a hot topic amongst NFL fans and players, and for good reason. Every year, without fail, there's always a bunch of ratings that make you scratch your head. Often, it's players calling out their own bad ratings. However, Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas had something to say about another players' Madden 24 rating: Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry.

In a series of tweets, Douglas slammed the Madden 24 team for their rating of Bradberry alongside other NFL cornerbacks. The Packers CB was flummoxed by the Eagles CB being rated as 85, good for 19th best in the game. Douglas openly wondered if the Madden NFL team watched the league, since it didn't make sense for the All-Pro corner to not be in the top 10 in the game.

“I just don’t understand how you can be ALL PRO and be ranked #19 . Like I thought that meant you were top 2 in the league at your position unless I’m tripping”

It’s like madden don’t watch football . — rasul (@RasulEra) July 20, 2023

Madden's rating system has always baffled players and fans. The Packers defender does bring up a great point about how it doesn't make sense that All-Pro players get rated lower (significantly lower in Bradberry's case) than other top CBs. However, it's also worth pointing out that Madden OVR ratings are not always based on production: often, it's a combination of arbitrary skill ratings for every player. It's a weird system, but the one takeaway from this is that Madden ratings should NOT be an indicator of a player's skill or production.

As for Douglas, the Packers CB got an 81 rating in Madden 24. Douglas burst onto the scene in 2021 in dramatic fashion, getting 5 interceptions after being subbed in for an injured Eric Stokes midway through the season. Since then, Douglas has been a consistent force and a resilient CB2 being top corner Jaire Alexander.