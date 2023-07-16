In just a couple of weeks, David Bakhtiari will begin preparing for his 11th NFL campaign with the Green Bay Packers. But for now, Bakhtiari is enjoying the remainder of his vacation before he goes back to work on the offensive line for the Packers. As a result, Bakhtiari ended up going to see Beyonce in concert on Saturday night.

There are a handful of high profile musical artists touring the world right now, with Beyonce being one of them, and Drake and Taylor Swift being two other big acts going all over the world to treat their fans to their live music. Swift's tour in particular has been generating a ton of praise from fans everywhere, but after seeing Beyonce in concert, it Bakhtiari made a controversial pick between Beyonce and Swift.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Given all the hype surrounding both of these superstar musicians, it's safe to say that picking either side here will upset folks. But Bakhtiari decided to bite the bullet and announce that he had made his decision, and opted to roll with Beyonce over Swift. It's safe to say that this was a fairly divisive choice from the star offensive lineman.

There's really no right answer here, as you are going to be viewed as wrong by a large section of these artists' fanbases one way or another. But Bakhtiari doesn't seem to care, and it looks like he had a fantastic time at the concert. However, his attention will soon be focused on protecting his new quarterback in Jordan Love, rather than debating his favorite artist.