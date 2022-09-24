David Bakhtiari gets positive injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash

A marquee clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scheduled Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, with future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady facing possibly for the last time ever. For Rodgers, he will have one of his most trusted protectors in front of him in this upcoming contest with left tackle David Bakhtiari reportedly on his way to making his season in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“A season debut: #Packers LT David Bakhtiari, who boarded the bus with teammates wearing a shirt with his face on it, is expected to play on Sunday. A huge lift for the GB offense.”

David Bakhtiari has barely been seen on the field since suffering an ACL tear in the 2022 NFL season. He only played 12 games that season and only suited up just once in 2021. The Packers are hoping that Bakhtiari is going to bring in the same effectiveness he’s always provided for the team before suffering the injury. The three-time Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari will be joining Green Bay’s offensive line on the field that has allowed Rodgers to get sacked a total of seven sacks through two weeks this season. Rodgers was taken to the ground four times in Week 1’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings then three more times in Week 2’s victory at home over the Chicago Bears.

However, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman has done an exceptional job at the left tackle position this season while David Bakhtiari is out, with the former Virginia Tech Hokie getting an overall grade of 72.9 from Pro Football Focus after two weeks.