This has been a nightmare season for the Green Bay Packers. Despite high expectations for the team, Aaron Rodgers and co. have started the season 3-3. These include back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Jets, the latter of which was a surprising blow-out. It’s not a good look for Green Bay as we approach the middle of the season.

The nightmare could continue on if the Packers drop their Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. What was supposed to be a routine win for them on the schedule is now making more than a few fans nervous. The latest injury news on All-Pro OL David Bakhtiari will only worsen the anxiety fans have about this game.

Via Adam Schefter:

Packers’ WR Sammy Watkins officially active today, OT David Bakhtiari is not – he’s out vs. Washington.

The Packers’ offensive line is one of the reasons why the Packers have struggled this year. The group has come under scrutiny after back-to-back sub-par performances in Week 4 and 5. They have done a bad job protecting Aaron Rodgers, especially against the Jets. Losing Bakhtiari will certainly not help the team, especially when they made his health a point of emphasis before the season.

Early this season, Matt LaFleur said David Bakhtiari would not practice 3 days in row this fall, even when he returned as full-time player. Bakhtiari practiced 3 days in a row each of past 2 weeks. His last off day was Oct. 7. Have to wonder if #Packers overdid it with their LT. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 23, 2022

This Week 7 game is perhaps the most important game of the Packers so far. The Commanders are not a good football team this season, but their defense has a couple of studs on their front four. If Green Bay is not careful, Jonathan Allen’s group will definitely wreck havoc on Aaron Rodgers. A loss to the Commanders will be devastating to the team in more ways than one.