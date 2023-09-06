David Bakhtiari has not played a full NFL season in recent years. The intimidating left tackle for the Green Bay Packers had a lot of surgeries. This prevented him from unleashing his true potential. But, Brian Gutekunst and the squad posit that he has been a huge loss to the squad but he may be ready for an amazing return for the year.

The Packers have a very young core that they are going to bank for the NFL season. This makes David Bakhtiari one of the more renowned veterans on the team. But, his will to compete for Super Bowls and be the best version of himself is as powerful as any other rookie. He outlined how the injuries have affected his competitive mentality entering the season, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Just resiliency and the sacrifice and to know I’m not a quitter. Could I have said, ‘F— it?’ Got f—ing paid and whatever? That’s just not me,” the Packers veteran declared. He also outlined how much of a grip he still has on his future, “I just wanna be the best version of myself. I cannot stop until I feel like it’s officially out of my control. I still got a little control.”

Brian Gutekunst states how much of an impact his return would have on the team, “You’d love for those guys to be out every single day at practice. Going through everything, but he’s seen a lot. A lot of the things that we’re really needing our offense to see, he’s seen.”